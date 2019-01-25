

NANTON, Alta. -- Alberta Health Services is investigating a case of an infectious liver disease in a person who prepared food at a hotel and a school in Nanton.

Health officials say anyone who ate at the Auditorium Hotel on Jan. 11 and 18 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The same warning has been extended to people who ate bannock prepared by JT Foster School's outdoor club on Jan. 17.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms for 50 days.

Some symptoms of hepatitis A may include: tiredness; poor appetite; nausea and vomiting; abdominal pain and fever.

Officials say there is no ongoing risk of infection associated with the hotel restaurant.

"While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection," Dr. Jia Hu, medical officer of health, said in a release Friday.

Hepatitis A is caused by a virus and can be spread by exposure to feces or indirectly by ingestion of contaminated food or water.