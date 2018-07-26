Alberta health officials notify people potentially exposed to tuberculosis
CALGARY -- Health officials in Alberta say they have issued letters to 81 people who may have been exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis.
Alberta Health Services says the exposures would have occurred at one Calgary-area school.
The agency says the chance of transmission is considered to be low and the confirmed case does not present any ongoing risk at the school.
It says the general public is not at risk.
The letters include information on tuberculosis testing and treatment, if required.
Tuberculosis is a respiratory infection caused by bacteria that are inhaled and it is spread to others through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
Symptoms include a phlegmy cough lasting more than three weeks, loss of appetite, weight loss, tiredness, night sweats, fever and blood in the sputum.
