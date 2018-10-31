Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent
Air Canada passengers queue at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on Friday, Apr. 13, 2012. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 7:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 7:17AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a year ago amid rising fuel prices as operating revenue climbed 11 per cent.
The airline reported a profit of US$645 million or $2.34 per diluted share for the quarter, which ended Sept. 30.
That's compared with a profit of $1.72 billion or $6.22 per diluted share a year ago, when the company benefited from an income tax recovery of $758 million.
Operating revenue totalled nearly $5.42 billion, up from $4.88 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.33 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.09 per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Relief: Police recover stolen inflatable colon
- One-year gap between pregnancies reduces risk to mothers: Canadian study
- Teen with autism displays artwork in solo exhibit at Toronto gallery
- UN demands immediate halt to attacks in Ebola areas in Congo
- Casino sounds and lights can encourage risky decisions: study