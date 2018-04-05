

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian physician says there’s a "real concern” that doctors will run out of treatments for a common sexually transmitted disease, after a man in the U.K. was diagnosed with what’s been described as the worst case of “super gonorrhea.”

Public Health England recently reported the first case of gonorrhea that was resistant to a combination of antibiotics, azithromycin and ceftriaxone, typically used to treat the STD.

The man reportedly picked up the drug-resistant strain of gonorrhea from a sexual contact in Southeast Asia. The man is currently being treated with a last-hope antibiotic, and it’s not known yet whether that will work.

Dr. Andrew Morris, director of the Sinai Health System-University Health Network’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Programin Toronto, said that gonorrhea has been resisting various treatments, starting with penicillin, for decades.

“Gonorrhea is one of these germs that just seems to have this ready ability to develop resistance to almost anything we shoot at it,” Dr. Morris told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday.

Gonorrhea has become especially difficult to treat over the past five to 10 years, Dr. Morris said

“The real concern is that we will have nothing left to treat gonorrhea,” he said. “We’re really at our last line of antibiotics to treat gonorrhea.”

The World Health Organization has said that new drugs are urgently needed to treat gonorrhea, as data from 77 countries showed that the infection is now much harder, “and sometimes impossible,” to treat.

In 2015, 19,845 cases of gonorrhea were reported in Canada, representing a 65.4 per cent increase from 2010, according to a report published on the Public Health Agency of Canada’s website. The report said that males, adolescents and young adults represent the majority of gonorrhea cases.

Dr. Morris said that people with gonorrhea, especially women, often don’t have any symptoms and do not know they are infected.

When symptoms are present, they can include:

a burning sensation while urinating

vaginal, penile or anal discharge

genital itching

pain during sex

vaginal bleeding

painful or swollen testicles

Untreated gonorrhea can lead to infertility and pelvic inflammatory disease, among other health complications. It can also be passed on to infants during childbirth.

Dr. Morris said prevention of gonorrhea and other sexually transmitted diseases is key. He urged Canadians to practise safe sex and seek medical care if they suspect they may have gonorrhea or other infections.