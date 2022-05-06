Abortion doulas offer emotional and practical support. Now, their work may become critical
As tens of millions of women in America face losing access to abortion, experts in Canada say services offered by sexual health groups and abortion doulas in helping to navigate the process may become more crucial on both sides of the border.
According to data from the Canadian Medical Association, an estimated one in three Canadians will have an abortion during their lifetime. However, it remains difficult to obtain in many provinces.
Monica Reagan says this is where she comes in. Reagan is a full-spectrum doula focusing on abortion support and works with the non-profit doula organization Birth Mark in Toronto.
A doula is a trained companion who is not a health-care professional, but supports another person through a significant health-related experience, most commonly pregnancy and childbirth.
Reagan explained to CTVNews.ca that as an abortion doula, she provides emotional, informational and logistical support to a person seeking or having an abortion.
"We provide unbiased, non-directive emotional support to help the person process their feelings about abortion. We encourage self advocacy and informed decision making through evidence based information and resources, and we can assist in making a realistic plan for the abortion that are in line with the client's values and needs," Reagan said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca on Thursday.
Oftentimes, Reagan said, those seeking an abortion contact a doula because they don't know how or where to access an abortion, and may be confused by the information they find online.
"A lot of the time harmful propaganda like pro-life movements will mask themselves on the internet and come across as a safe space for people to talk to someone about accessing an abortion and they can be led astray. So contacting a doula can help to mitigate that misinformation," she said.
In addition to helping obtain access, Reagan said doulas can also help find location-specific or gestational age-specific providers, as well as clinics that "deal with queer and trans people [so] that will be a safe space for them."
Reagan, who does not charge for her abortion support services, noted that having an abortion can be an overwhelming and sometimes scary event in one's life. She said abortion doulas can be there to offer support not only before the procedure, but also during and after.
During the procedure, Reagan said abortion doulas can suggest comfort measures such as position changes, comforting touch, movement, visualization and breathing techniques, as well as reflective listening and other supports in the postpartum period that follows.
"We will stay with the client until they deem that they're done with doula support," she said.
"We're not counsellors, but we … can be a really great comfort to the person so we will chat with them or support them physically after."
Reagan said an abortion doula is an important resource for those who may not have anyone else to turn to during the abortion process.
"You might not have someone close to you that's a safe person to talk to about abortion… or you might have those people but not want to kind of bridge that relationship with them. Having an abortion doula offers that comfort and support while still providing the security of keeping it separate from their personal life," she said.
THE IMAPCT OF ABORTION STIGMA
Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights' Jessa Miller says the stigmatization of abortion as something that is bad or shameful is one of the greatest barriers to accessing care.
Miller told CTVNews.ca this makes it harder for people to get care or ask for support when they need it.
"Stigma around abortion contributes to a lack of education, training and informal conversation on the topic. Because abortion is stigmatized it is often shrouded in secrecy, and not discussed openly, which leads to a lack of knowledge," Miller said in an email on Friday.
Miller said stigma can result in a lack of abortion providers, which results in longer wait times for services and sometimes having to travel far distances to reach a provider.
To help address abortion stigma, Miller said all those in medical fields should receive education and training around abortion services, as well as make information about abortion and how to access it readily available online and in medical clinics.
"People can also help destigmatize abortion by talking about it more openly in social situations where they feel safe doing so, and reacting with kindness, acceptance and support when someone talks about abortion with you," she added.
Concerns about access to abortion in Canada have resurfaced over the past week after the leak of a draft document that suggests U.S. Supreme Court justices are planning to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling south of the border.
The release of the draft itself will not immediately affect access to abortions in the U.S. However, if the majority votes as predicted, the decision would be overturned with the formal release of the court’s ruling, which is likely to take place in June.
Should the ruling be overturned, Reagan said the support offered by abortion doulas and sexual health organizations will be critical in obtaining care.
"As an abortion doula, I will continue to bridge the gap between factual abortion access information and folks seeking abortions," she said. "I will listen to their story -- as much as they'd like to share -- and connect them to the health-care service they are seeking, no matter their situation or gestational age.
"I will support you and that includes folks from the U.S."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Conservative leadership first official debate May 11 in Edmonton
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills at least 8, injures 40
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday killed eight people and injured at least 40 when it blew away outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Montreal police investigating after video shows two young men assaulting man holding Israel flag
Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing an elderly man holding a flag of Israel and being accosted and assaulted by two young men while walking from an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Abortion doulas offer emotional and practical support. Now, their work may become critical
As tens of millions of women in America face losing access to abortion, experts in Canada say services offered by sexual health groups and abortion doulas in helping to navigate the process may become more crucial on both sides of the border.
Canada
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
-
Defence document filed: Manitoba Metis Federation says lawsuit allegations 'baseless'
The Manitoba Metis Federation and its president are denying allegations of financial irregularities and questionable contracts made in a lawsuit filed by the Metis National Council.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
Ontario logs another 17 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate
Ontario is reporting another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate.
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows two young men assaulting man holding Israel flag
Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing an elderly man holding a flag of Israel and being accosted and assaulted by two young men while walking from an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
World
-
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills at least 8, injures 40
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday killed eight people and injured at least 40 when it blew away outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
-
Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
Delivering good cheer -- and 5 gallons of ketchup -- Jill Biden thanked U.S. troops deployed to Romania as a check against Russian aggression for their service, as she began a four-day trip to Europe to see first hand the refugee crisis caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ukraine updates: Ukraine warns more shelling amid Russia's Victory Day
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Officials from Ukraine's national security council warned residents Friday against the increased risk of shelling on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with Russia's Victory Day celebrations.
-
Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on jubilee balcony
Buckingham Palace on Friday answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.
-
Woman forced to land in Belarus gets 6 years in prison
A woman who ran a Belarusian opposition messaging app channel and was arrested along with her activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus was convicted Friday of charges that included inciting social hatred.
-
Sri Lanka leader declares emergency amid protests
Sri Lanka's president declared a state of emergency on Friday amid widespread public protests demanding his resignation over the country's worst economic crisis recent memory.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Health
-
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig have discovered the organ harboured an animal virus but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man's death.
-
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
-
Abortion doulas offer emotional and practical support. Now, their work may become critical
As tens of millions of women in America face losing access to abortion, experts in Canada say services offered by sexual health groups and abortion doulas in helping to navigate the process may become more crucial on both sides of the border.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm
The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is more than just interdimensional shenanigans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Peace by Chocolate,' 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Memory.'
-
A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra's upbeat, melodic entry for this month's Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman's mother.
-
Complainant to continue testimony at sex assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
A young woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager is expected to continue her testimony at his trial today.
Business
-
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
Stocks are falling on Friday, but they're swinging sharply as Wall Street struggles with how to interpret a strong U.S. jobs report amid worries the Federal Reserve may cause a recession in its drive to halt inflation.
-
Canada's jobless rate fell in April to another record low
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
-
Two-thirds of small business owners close to burnout, despite pandemic restrictions easing
After more than two years of rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and supply chain disruptions, half of small business owners report difficulty coping with mental health challenges.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
-
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
Sports
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
-
Guelph, Ont. soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.