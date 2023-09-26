A London, Ont., ER doctor was under the microscope for murder. The hospital didn't tell him
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Anderson has filed a $6.25-million lawsuit against the London Health Science Centre (LHSC) accusing the hospital of failing to inform him that he was under investigation for the possible murders of patients.
Anderson says he was told about it only after a seven-month probe exonerated him. He says this is contrary to hospital policy on transparency with medical staffers.
The allegations, which include defamation by the hospital, have not been tested in court.
"I had every emotion you could possibly have. I had sadness. I had dismay. I had the sense of betrayal," Anderson said in an exclusive interview with CTV News.
A new, incoming hospital official told Anderson in March that a former nurse had filed a complaint the previous year regarding his care of an elderly patient.
In Anderson's statement of claim, filed with the Ontario court and dated July 4, he says the complaint argued that his "administration of end-of-life care amounted to murder on several occasions, among other things."
The nurse originally made the complaint to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), the statement of claim says. However, the CPSO referred the matter back to the hospital since the college can only address complaints made by patients.
The elderly patient died in 2014, two years before the federal government passed legislation allowing certain Canadians to request medical assistance in dying. Anderson's statement of claim says he "is renowned in the province for being one of few physicians in Ontario who provide MAID services to eligible Canadian adults."
His concern is that the allegation might have been a suggestion he was performing medical assistance in death before it was legal. “The last thing you want as a MAID doctor is to have unsubstantiated allegations of murder. It is damaging to your career,” said Anderson.
Anderson says he has never seen the complaint and was assured it was investigated and deemed unfounded.
He discovered that despite that, someone at the London Health Sciences Centre ordered a second investigation. The hospital had assembled a team of investigators, some he now believes were his colleagues, who over seven months reviewed some 600 patient hospital deaths. Again, he was never informed until after the investigation was completed.
The hospital's statement of defence, dated Sept. 20, also says the case search was unable to identify the person who matched the description described by the nurse. The document also says that "the investigation which was conducted completely exonerated Dr. Anderson."
Anderson says he was told that at no time did his care "fall below standards," a phrase used in the statement of defence. Anderson says he takes this to mean all of the cases investigated were his.
Yet, hospital officials have refused to give him any more information about the probe. He filed a freedom of information application with the hospital that was rejected.
"I've tried on more than 10 occasions to get a copy of the complaint to get answers as to who conducted this investigation. How was it conducted? Who was involved? And at no time have they been willing to meet with me or talk to me about this in any way," he told CTV News.
"(We) don't understand why he's been treated this way," said Andrew Graham, his lawyer. "It's unusual in my experience. He's a long-time, valuable employee of the hospital, he's always been in good standing."
Officials with the London Health Sciences Centre responded to CTV News by email, writing, "As this matter is before the courts, LHSC will not be commenting further."
In a statement of defence, filed in court, the hospital writes it "was unable to identify any patient who matched the description in the nurse's report," and denies it owed Anderson a fiduciary duty to be informed of the investigation.
"Dr. Anderson was not required to respond to any allegation as the Hospital determined that there was no merit to the allegation and no response from Dr. Anderson was required," the statement of defence says.
LHSC also denies Anderson's defamation claims, adding that he "has suffered no damages."
Anderson says he would have co-operated with any inquiry about his care of patients. But he maintains he had a right to know he was under investigation, and a right to co-operate and defend his work, given he feels his reputation is at stake.
His career may depend on the outcome of the case, which he chose to make public to let other health workers know that hospital administrators need to be held accountable when they abuse or overextend their power.
"It's a really hard time these days to be in health care ... I feel that if there was an issue with (someone's) care that it'd be addressed in a professional and respectful manner," Anderson said.
WORTH WATCHING
Some legal experts call the case one worth watching.
"It takes a lot of courage for physicians to go up against their hospital and sue their hospital," said Brooke Shekter, a lawyer in Oakville, Ont., who specializes in health law.
"That is why challenging LHSC is such a bold move because there is only one hospital system in London," she said, adding Anderson should have been given a chance to answer the complaint.
She says she represents other health workers who feel wronged by administrators, but who fear losing their jobs or hospital privileges if they challenge their treatment.
"As a result of that, … hospital decision-making goes completely unchecked ... and it creates this really toxic working environment," Shekter said.
The case, she added, is also a red flag for patients.
"We have to care about the way physicians are governed and treated in their public hospitals if we want to be able to go to those hospitals and have high-quality patient care," Shekter said.
COSTLY CASE
London Health Sciences Centre has hired a Toronto law firm to defend the case in court, a case Anderson says could have been avoided had the centre instead openly shared share information with a physician whom its investigation deemed innocent.
The case could prove costly for taxpayers since hospitals are funded using provincial tax dollars.
"I think hospitals generally have an ethical responsibility to avoid questionable legal cases because the costs can be borne by taxpayers, but it remains to be seen exactly what that would require and it will be case-dependent," according to Maxwell Smith, a bioethicist and assistant professor in the faculty of health sciences at Western University in London.
"Unless there is reason to believe notifying a physician about a complaint made against them could jeopardize the integrity of any investigations … it is preferable to proactively and transparently communicate with physicians the existence and nature of complaints made against them," he added.
The costs of the investigation and the court case trouble Anderson, who maintains his goal of the suit is information and transparency, not money, with the damages an incentive to bring hospital officials to the table.
"I think public health-care dollars ought to be spent on patients, equipment, medicine, resources, nursing care," he said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizing for Speaker's Nazi invite
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering Parliament's 'unreserved apologies' following the recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizing for Speaker's Nazi invite
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering Parliament's 'unreserved apologies' following the recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Driver sentenced to 12 years in hit and run death of Calgary police officer
A young man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
World
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan said it arrested the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia on Wednesday along with tens of thousands of others who fled the region following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
-
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump's top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party's primary that he again won't share a stage with them.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt
DNA from Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann's cheek swab matches the DNA that authorities had previously collected from a pizza crust and used to link Heuermann to one of the victims, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
-
Plans for Poland's first nuclear power plant move ahead as U.S. and Polish officials sign an agreement
Polish and U.S. officials signed an agreement Wednesday in Warsaw to move forward with the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant as part of an effort by the Central European nation to move away from polluting fossil fuels.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizing for Speaker's Nazi invite
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering Parliament's 'unreserved apologies' following the recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Minister urges U.S. to stand strong with Canada in regulating tech giants like Meta
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is urging the United States to stand strong with Canada over regulating tech giants in order to protect the news industry.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Health
-
A London, Ont., ER doctor was under the microscope for murder. The hospital didn't tell him
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Entertainment
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
Business
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
-
TD rolls out accessibility tool to ease web browsing for people with disabilities
Encountering a pop-up video that plays automatically may be a mere irritant to most while browsing the web, but for Susan Santola, the consequences could be far more dire. It could potentially cause a seizure.
-
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Lifestyle
-
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
-
Manitoba-made game coming to New York toy fair
A Manitoban is hoping his homegrown board game will make a splash at an iconic toy fair.
-
Donatella Versace slams Italian government's anti-gay policies from La Scala stage
Donatella Versace slammed the Italian government for what she described as anti-gay policies in a heartfelt and personal speech that referenced her late brother, Gianni Versace, while receiving a fashion award this weekend.
Sports
-
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's 'bold' appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift's appearance at the Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears 'pretty bold' but wants to remain private about any relationship with the superstar singer.
-
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales' kissing a player
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda has been summoned to appear before a judge in the probe involving former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kissing a player on the lips after the team won the Women's World Cup title last month, court officials said Wednesday.
-
Wells hits two-run homer in ninth inning to lead Yankees over Blue Jays 2-0
Austin Wells smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
-
Canada watching nervously as Biden, Trump do battle in Michigan over EV strategy
Joe Biden is making history today as the first modern U.S. president to visit a picket line -- a big-stakes play for blue-collar votes with implications for Canada.
-
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.