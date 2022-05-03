A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws
The United States Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion published by Politico on Monday.
As new limits on abortion rights are pursued in the United States and other countries, here is a look at global abortion statistics and some of the world's strictest abortion laws.
The information is based on data from the UN World Health Organization as well as from the Guttmacher Institute research group and the Centre for Reproductive Rights legal advocacy group, both of which support abortion rights.
- Approximately 73 million abortions occur worldwide annually, with 61% of all unintended pregnancies and 29% of all pregnancies ending in abortion, according to the World Health Organization. It said about 45% of all abortions are unsafe, of which 97% occur in developing countries. A WHO fact sheet said "Unsafe abortion is a leading - but preventable - cause of maternal deaths and morbidities."
- There are 16 countries where abortion is prohibited altogether, a list that includes Egypt, Iraq, the Philippines, Laos, Senegal, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the Centre for Reproductive Rights. About three dozen other countries allow it only to save the life of the mother, a list that includes Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Iran, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Around 40% of women of reproductive age live in places where abortion access is illegal or limited.
- In the United States, a series of restrictive Republican-backed laws have been passed at the state level, with the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court set to vote to overturn a 1973 precedent that legalized the procedure nationwide in a case involving a Mississippi abortion ban beginning at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a law blocked by lower courts. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard oral arguments in December on Mississippi's bid to revive its ban, and it appeared that a majority was inclined to uphold Mississippi's abortion ban and that there could be five votes to overturn Roe.
- Poland in January 2021 put into effect a constitutional court decision prohibiting abortions performed due to fetal defects, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for terminating a pregnancy in the largely Catholic country.
- El Salvador has some of the world's strictest abortion laws, with the procedure banned without exception since 1998. More than 180 women who experienced obstetric emergencies were prosecuted for abortion or aggravated homicide in the past 20 years.
- Women in Malta are denied access to abortion, even if their lives are at risk. It is the only EU member state that completely prohibits the procedure. Women face up to three years in jail.
- Senegal prohibits abortion but its code of medical ethics allows it if three doctors agree it is needed to save a woman's life. A 2014 study showed the rules force women to seek clandestine abortions and, as a last resort, kill their own infants.
- In the United Arab Emirates, abortion is illegal except if the pregnancy endangers the woman's life or there is evidence the baby will not survive. Women could face up to one year in prison and a hefty fine. Women who seek hospital treatment for a miscarriage may be accused of attempted abortion.
- Anti-abortion laws in the Philippines derive from its time as a colony of Spain. Abortion has been prohibited for more than a century. About 1,000 Filipino women die each year from complications. Spain is among more than 50 countries that have liberalized abortion laws over the past quarter century.
Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by William Maclean
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
