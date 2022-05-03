A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak

The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.

A crowd of protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court, early May 3, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame

    Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.

    Rihanna, left, and A$AP Rocky attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' exhibition on Sept. 13, 2021. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

