A dedicated training program for family doctors and a proposal to guarantee primary care: Addressing the family doctor shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated program – but some experts say that to fix the problem in the long run, we may need to reimagine our health-care system completely.
This month, first-year medical students are beginning their training to become family doctors – part of a brand new, innovative program taking aim at the critical shortage of general practitioners.
- Top health headlines, all in one place
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Though urgently needed, fewer and fewer med school graduates choose family practice.
This at a time when 6.5 million Canadians now have no access to primary care, and the country is expected to be short 30,000 family doctors by 2028.
“It means that for those people, really, the front door to the health-care system is closed,” Dr. Tara Kiran, a family doctor and researcher at St. Michael’s Hospital, told CTV National News. “And so they’re left without anywhere to turn if they get sick, but also even to keep them well, manage their chronic conditions. They don’t have the care that they need.”
Julie Kristoff’s son, now 18 years old, has been on Quebec’s online wait-list for nearly two years.
“Everyone is feeling overwhelmed with patients, their rosters are full,” she told CTV National News. “We are not really sure how to deal with even small issues for a healthy person.”
They were advised to go to a walk-in clinic if they needed a referral to a specialist at any time.
“He certainly doesn’t have continuity of care,” she said. “What do we do if we need to get a prescription – these are issues a GP would be able to very easily follow through on.”
The shortage of family doctors is one of the driving forces behind the new program kicking off this September at Lakeridge Health, a satellite campus of Queen’s University.
Every single student enrolled in the program has committed to becoming a family doctor after they complete their schooling – a unique approach for medical training.
“What’s really amazing about this program is we’re changing the way that medical education is being delivered,” Dr. Randy Wax, chief of staff at Lakeridge Health, told CTV National News. “We make sure that we know that these students are going to become family physicians, and as soon as they’re finished the program, they’re going to be out there and helping to solve the problem.”
Jane Philpott, former federal health minister, is the dean of health sciences at Queen’s University. She says in traditional programs, only 30 per cent of medical school graduates choose family medicine as their first choice for residency.
That number has only declined over the last decade, Philpott said.
“Part of it is there are so many specialities to choose from, so they are overwhelmed by it, some has to do with remuneration, some has to do with conditions of work for family doctors, some of it has to do with the fact we have not promoted, adequately, family medicine within our university system,” she said.
One of the biggest pros of this new program, Wax says, is how it “allows us a lot more leeway in preparing a program for them that really prepares them when they’re done to get out there and be comprehensive family physicians.”
In other medical programs, where you don’t know what direction students might take their learning afterwards, you have to provide more variety in coursework, he explained. But they’ve been able to focus their programing on getting students ready for the specific role of a family doctor.
“They are working in the community clinics during the week – it has never been done in Canada and we believe it has a lot of potential,” Philpott said.
Wax met the first-year students during orientation week, and said he was struck by their passion for the field.
“That’s, I think, different than other cohorts,” he said. “They’re driven and they’re dedicated towards solving the shortage of family physicians in Ontario and in Canada.”
The government has proposed other cures for the health-care system, including an immigration fast-track for hundreds of health-care workers, though recognizing credentials of foreign doctors can still be a years-long process.
But some experts are searching for a more comprehensive fix.
WHAT IF FINDING A FAMILY DOCTOR WAS AS EASY AS ENROLLING YOUR CHILD IN PUBLIC SCHOOL?
Kiran, who is an associate professor at the University of Toronto as well as a family doctor, believes we need an overhaul of the ailing primary care system.
“In our current system, we have the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots,’” she said.
She proposes that we shift to a system that guarantees access to primary care for every single Canadian.
“When you move into a new neighbourhood, your kids are automatically guaranteed access to the local public school,” she said. “We need that kind of system in primary care, where people have a right to care.”
With a system similar to how we run public education, Canadians would be immediately guaranteed access to primary care at a team-based clinic in their area, instead of having to search for a primary care provider themselves.
“Your child has to be able to go to a public school, you don’t have to go around on Google, calling, begging,” Philpott pointed out. “But we haven’t done that for primary care.”
Team-based clinics would allow patients to receive care from not only family physicians, but also nurse practitioners and other primary care health professionals. In engagements with members of the public in Ontario and B.C., patients have suggested that even in this model, the ability to choose their doctor could still be maintained by allowing patients to choose to stay with an old provider if they move, or to select the specific clinician they’d prefer at a clinic, Kiran said.
Training more family doctors is definitely something that will help the health-care system, she said – but she believes more doctors alone won’t solve access issues.
“We’re just not going to be able to meet the need, if we continue to do things the way we currently are doing things.”
Primary care is the first line of defence for our health-care system, and if Canadians aren’t able to access it, small issues can snowball into much larger burdens on the system as a whole, Kiran explained.
“All sorts of things fall apart,” Kiran said. “(No access to primary care) means that you can’t get care for a new condition, but it also means that you don’t get recommended care for chronic diseases like diabetes or high blood pressure, care that we know could help keep you well, and it also means that people who don’t have primary care aren’t getting their recommended testing or screening that’s needed to keep them well.”
This means a greater burden for hospitals if millions of Canadians are unable to catch and treat infections and diseases in their early stages.
Guaranteeing primary care isn’t an untested concept – similar models exist in countries such as Finland and Norway, Kiran said.
“For example, in Finland, everybody in the population is automatically registered to their local health centre,” she said. “Now, they can move and choose to go to a different health centre, but they’re automatically guaranteed access at their local health centre.”
Philpott says that a health-care model similar to the one Kiran is describing could only be implemented with a new law governing health care.
“If you look at many countries of the world where people have universal access to primary care, that is founded in federal legislation, and I would argue this is what is needed in Canada,” she said.
“There is a growing sentiment among the public saying ‘what kind of a country are we that lets 20 to 25 percent of our people go without access to care?’ We wouldn't let 20 to 25 percent of our children (go) without access to public schools, we have been able to set up a public school system where everyone has access, why can't we develop systems where every Canadian has access to primary care?”
Supporters argue that investing more money in the primary care system would pay off in the long run – for every dollar spent, many more are saved if prevention leads to fewer cancers and fewer chronic diseases.
An overhaul on this scale is not only “doable” but “more affordable than what we are doing now,” Philpott says.
“But it is going to take some significant political will.”
In the meantime, Philpott is aiming to recruit more students looking to be the future of family practice.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
A dedicated training program for family doctors and a proposal to guarantee primary care: Addressing the family doctor shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
Canada 'taking a reflection' of its trade talks with India
Nearly a week after it was revealed Canada had paused trade talks with India, Canada’s international trade minister says Ottawa is 'taking stock' of where things are at.
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Wednesday.
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
WATCH | See the damage caused to a catamaran after shark attacks in the Coral Sea
Three people on an inflatable catamaran were rescued in the Coral Sea, off Australia's coast, on Wednesday after the vessel was damaged by 'several shark attacks.'
After 'jumping around on couches,' this Yellowknife evacuee is returning home
As Yellowknife residents are set to return after weeks away due to wildfires, one man shared his anxieties about what they may have to deal with when they get home.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
Scale and length of 'Freedom Convoy' exceeded police prediction, criminal trial hears
An Ottawa police officer who helped co-ordinate the response to the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in the capital city testified today that the demonstration was expected to last one weekend, although police knew a core group of protesters could remain.
-
After 'jumping around on couches,' this Yellowknife evacuee is returning home
As Yellowknife residents are set to return after weeks away due to wildfires, one man shared his anxieties about what they may have to deal with when they get home.
-
Thousands start journey home as Yellowknife evacuation order scheduled to lift
Thousands of vehicles are expected to travel to Yellowknife in the coming days as a three-week evacuation order is set to lift at noon today.
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire and drought situation
B.C. officials are set to provide an update on the province’s record-breaking wildfire season and severe drought situation Wednesday.
-
Child dead, youth arrested after stabbing at Toronto apartment building: police
A child is dead and a youth has been arrested following a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.
World
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
-
Greek ferry captain, 3 seamen face homicide charges over death of tardy passenger pushed into sea
A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges Wednesday over the death of a tardy passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing vessel in the country's main port of Piraeus.
-
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
-
Russia says southeast Ukraine is now the main focus of fighting in the war
The Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine has become the most recent hot spot for battles in the 18-month war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday, as Kyiv's forces press ahead with their counteroffensive.
-
U.S. imposes sanctions on Sudanese paramilitary leader for human rights abuses in monthslong conflict
The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Sudanese paramilitary commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for acts of violence and human rights abuses committed by his troops in their monthslong conflict with Sudan's army.
-
The U.S. sent cluster munitions to Ukraine but activists still seek to bolster a treaty banning them
Backers of an international agreement that bans cluster munitions, which harm and kill many more civilians than combatants, are striving to prevent erosion in support for the deal after what one leading human rights group calls an "unconscionable" U.S. decision to ship such weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.
Politics
-
Canada 'taking a reflection' of its trade talks with India
Nearly a week after it was revealed Canada had paused trade talks with India, Canada’s international trade minister says Ottawa is 'taking stock' of where things are at.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
Scale and length of 'Freedom Convoy' exceeded police prediction, criminal trial hears
An Ottawa police officer who helped co-ordinate the response to the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in the capital city testified today that the demonstration was expected to last one weekend, although police knew a core group of protesters could remain.
Health
-
A dedicated training program for family doctors and a proposal to guarantee primary care: Addressing the family doctor shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Sci-Tech
-
China bans government officials from using iPhones for work: WSJ
China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
Four Roman-era swords, their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave, surfaced in a recent excavation by Israeli archaeologists near the Dead Sea, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
Entertainment
-
BTS' Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first U.S. solo appearances
Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 concert in New York's Central Park.
-
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage and two children.
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
Business
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5 per cent, says economy is weakening
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
OPINION
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
-
More post-secondary students rely on parents, stay home to finish school: RBC poll
Inflation is driving more post-secondary students to stay home with their parents as they complete post-secondary school than a decade ago, a poll by RBC shows.
Lifestyle
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
Sports
-
Canada beats Slovenia 100-89 in quarterfinals at FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup
Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.
-
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Wednesday.
-
Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
The Spanish soccer federation fired women's national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
Autos
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.