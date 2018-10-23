

CTVNews.ca Staff





An outbreak of an acute respiratory disease has killed six children and infected 12 others at a hospital in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Department of Health said Tuesday that the outbreak of adenovirus was affecting pediatric patients at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, N.J.

An investigation into the outbreak is underway. The health department says “minor handwashing deficiencies” were found at the facility on Sunday.

Children are considered to be especially at risk for adenovirus, although most people infected with the virus will only develop mild symptoms. Symptoms can range from a sore throat and fever to intestinal inflammation and neurological disease.

Officials in New Jersey say the outbreak there is unusually severe because the children at the Wanaque Center have “severely compromised immune systems.”

More information about adenovirus is available on Health Canada’s website.