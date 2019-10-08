3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs again in U.S.
Drug resistant gonorrhea culture are shown under a microscope lens. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO, Public Health Ontario, Andrew Rimkus)
Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 1:58PM EDT
NEW YORK - U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.
More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3% from 2017.
It's the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.
About 580,000 gonorrhea cases were reported. That's the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5%. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.
And the syphilis rate rose 15%. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported -- also the most since 1991.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.
The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Syphilis infection rate jumps in B.C., prompting call for testing and treatment
- President's Choice baby formula recalled over possible contamination
- Scabies scare at Halifax hospital spreading to staff
- The 'germiest' place in your house and the best way to combat those microbes
- 'Growing epidemic of memory loss': Dementia hotel offers caregivers respite