2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo's city of Goma dies
A health worker wearing a protective suit enters an isolation pod to treat a patient at a treatment center in Beni, Congo DRC, Saturday July 13, 2019. (AP / Jerome Delay)
Saleh Mwanamilongo , The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:59AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:04AM EDT
KINSHASA, Congo -- A Congolese official says the man who became the second confirmed Ebola case in the city of Goma has died.
Ebola response co-ordinator Jean-Jacques Muyembe confirmed the death on Wednesday morning, a day after the case was announced.
Muyembe has said there appears to be no link between the case and the previous one in Goma that was announced two and a half weeks ago.
It is not immediately clear how the man arrived in Goma on July 13 from a mining area in northeastern Ituri province and what he did after he started showing symptoms on July 22. He was isolated at an Ebola treatment centre on Tuesday.
The second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history was declared a rare global health emergency days after the first Goma case was confirmed.
