28 to remain on Scientology ship in Curacao in measles scare
The Freewinds cruise ship is docked in the port of Castries, the capital of St. Lucia, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island have quarantined the ship after discovering a confirmed case of measles aboard. (AP Photo/Bradley Lacan)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 6:10PM EDT
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Authorities in Curacao say that 17 crew members and 11 passengers must stay aboard a ship owned by the Church of Scientology that was quarantined at the Dutch Caribbean island following a confirmed case of measles.
Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth said Saturday that the group is required to stay on the 440-feet Freewinds ship until May 13 because they are still at risk of contracting measles after a female crew member was diagnosed with the disease.
He said the remaining crew members and passengers, which totalled more than 300, are free to leave the ship that has been quarantined in Curacao for a week and are not a threat to anyone.
Church officials have not returned messages for comment.
The ship was previously quarantined in St. Lucia.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- 'Caravan of Americans' cross into Canada just to get affordable insulin
- 28 to remain on Scientology ship in Curacao in measles scare
- WHO warns Ebola could spread elsewhere if attacks don't stop
- Dying N.S. man uses final hours to record video urging others not to smoke
- Judge: Boy must resume chemotherapy, despite parents' wishes