TORONTO -- Jodie Dicks always had her nose in a book. Helping others was second nature to her. But what she was best known for was joyfully rolling around with her nieces and nephews.

But her family is in mourning after Jodie died on Jan. 26.

The 26-year-old from Toronto, Ont., contracted a severe case of dengue fever while attending her friend’s destination wedding in Jamaica. After spending a few days in a Jamaican hospital, she was flown to a Florida medical centre, where she suffered two heart attacks and died in her mother's arms.

“It is devastating and we’re in shock. It was like a nightmare,” her stepmother Kay Dicks said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.

Jodie had just paid off her new car, bought a condominium, was ready to marry the love of her life, Kerrian Walker, and have children of her own, Dicks said. The family said no one ever used terms like “step-parent” or “step-sibling.”

And a big part of that tight family unity was because of Jodie.

“You hear people say ‘the sweetest soul’ and she truly was,” Jodie’s stepfather Randy Boissoin told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. It was common for Jodie to relish being surrounded by the children of the family.

“At family gatherings, she’d be out and about -- swimming with three kids on her back, or catching frogs (with them),” Boissoin said, describing how he helped raise her for 20 years. “She was that incredible aunt.”

Her obituary said, “Jodie loved being an aunt and accepted this role willingly.”

“She was an adorable kid. And everybody loved her,” Dicks said. Jodie’s death “has broken the entire family. Broken every single one of us inside.”

JODIE COULDN'T RECOGNIZE HER OWN FRIEND

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Jodie flew with her best friend to Jamaica for the destination wedding. But by Tuesday, the day after the ceremony, her family said Jodie had started feeling unwell.

She began developing a rash, a common symptom of dengue fever, but was told it was likely a heat rash. The symptoms for dengue fever include a sudden high fever, rash, nausea, swollen glands and pain in the bones, joints and eyes.

Jodie was supposed to leave the following Thursday and had even packed her luggage to go home.

But something was really off.

“She was all confused. She didn’t know where she was. See didn’t know who she was,” Dicks said, adding Jodie didn’t even recognize her childhood friend.

After hearing the news, Jodie’s stepfather, biological mother Christine and Jodie’s long-time boyfriend all rushed to Jamaica to be by her side.

Her memory of them had faded to the point that she had difficulty remembering any of them. Jodie had been receiving blood and plasma transfusions, but Dicks said, because the hospital was running out of blood she had to be moved to a hospital in Florida.



JODIE DIED IN HER MOTHER'S ARMS

Only Jodie’s biological mother was able to go with her on the emergency medical helicopter. So her stepfather and Jodie’s boyfriend were forced to wait for another flight in a Jamaican airport.

And after receiving further blood transfusions, Jodie took a turn for the worst and suffered two cardiac arrests. During all the commotion, her mother rushed into the room to hold her.

“And she died there with her mother at her side,” Dicks said. Jodie’s stepfather said it was heartbreaking not being there.

“For your daughter to pass away and your wife to be there by herself and you’re stuck sitting in an airport in Jamaica -- you just can’t find words for it,” Boissoin said, posting about the ordeal on Facebook.

At Jodie’s memorial service on Feb. 9, approximately 700 people showed up to pay their respects, including officers from Peel Region, York Region and Toronto police departments. Jodie had worked at Legal Aid Ontario and with Toronto police.

“All sides were full. Right through the sidewalk and into the parking lot, there were lines in the streets,” Dicks said of the Oshawa, Ont. service. “It went on and on.”



WARNING FOR OTHER FAMILIES

The family is now warning people to take precautions before going to the region and ensure they check travel advisories before leaving Canada.

Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver-based family physician, told CTVNews.ca that the “dengue vaccine is not available in Canada, but if you manage to get it in another country it's considered about 70 per cent effective.”

She also said people have a stronger chance of contracting dengue fever in countries with warmer climates. And Lem warns all travellers to look for warnings from accredited government websites before buying a ticket. mosquitos are the primary way the virus is spread, Lem said.

“There are no specific treatments for dengue other than rest, fluids and acetaminophen,” she said, warning people to wear insect repellent, light clothing with long sleeves and long pants.

Dicks said she doesn’t want this to happen to other families.

“We were shocked. We never heard about it [dengue fever]. A lot of people haven't,” Dicks said. “This has to be known so people can know what could happen.”