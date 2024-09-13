Health

    • 24-packs of Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt recalled over mould

    A Costco wholesale location is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) A Costco wholesale location is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, July 11, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt 24-packs are being recalled due to mould.

    According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 24-packs with a best before date of Aug. 10 are impacted. The agency says the affected product should not be used, sold, served or distributed.

     

    Kirkland Signature is Costco’s house brand. The yogurt was sold at Costco locations across Canada, including stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebecand Saskatchewan.

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agencysays it is not illegal to sell food past its before date, which is different than an expiration date.

    “You can buy and eat foods after the best before date has passed. However, after this date has passed, the food may lose some of its freshness, flavour and nutritional value,” he agency said. “Food should not be bought, sold or eaten if the expiration date has passed.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Three-way race expected in Montreal byelection

    Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News