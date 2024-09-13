24-packs of Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt recalled over mould

Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt 24-packs are being recalled due to mould.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 24-packs with a best before date of Aug. 10 are impacted. The agency says the affected product should not be used, sold, served or distributed.

Kirkland Signature is Costco’s house brand. The yogurt was sold at Costco locations across Canada, including stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebecand Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agencysays it is not illegal to sell food past its before date, which is different than an expiration date.

“You can buy and eat foods after the best before date has passed. However, after this date has passed, the food may lose some of its freshness, flavour and nutritional value,” he agency said. “Food should not be bought, sold or eaten if the expiration date has passed.”