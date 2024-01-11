20-hour waits or longer: Canadian Medical association reports overflowing emergency rooms

The Canadian Medical Association is calling on provinces and territories to rebuild the health-care system to provide more access amid reports of overflowing emergency rooms across the country.

In a statement Thursday, the organization said that both patients and health-care professionals are suffering under the current state of affairs, and that changes need to be made to overhaul the entire system.

“Despite the tireless efforts of physicians, nurses and other health providers, testimonies from around the country illustrate that patients in some jurisdictions are waiting as long as 20 hours or longer to receive care,” Kathleen Ross, president of the CMA, wrote in the statement.

“Staff shortages and hospital overcrowding combined with poor access to high-quality team-based primary care are leaving hospital emergency departments woefully under-resourced for the avalanche of patients with influenza, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at this time of year.”

Many hospitals are currently struggling with an influx of patients. B.C. hit a record on Wednesday for its inpatient hospital population, with over 10,000 patients.

CMA specified team-based primary care as a potential focus for an overhaul, suggesting that parliamentarians bring this up during the winter session.

Team-based primary care is a strategy that allows health-care professionals to work together in an interdisciplinary team, allowing them to focus on their specialties and refer patients to another expert in the team quickly depending on their medical needs. It exists in a few places in Canada, according to CMA, under different models and names, but hasn’t been widely implemented.

“No one wants to spend 20 hours waiting for the care they or their loved ones need,” the statement reads.

“The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) believes it is well past time to transform and rebuild the health care system, including investing upstream in team-based primary care.”

This is far from a new call—health-care experts have been raising the alarm about the need to patch the massive holes in the health-care system for years now. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge amount of strain to the health-care system, leaving it overstretched and understaffed.

But despite the calls for change, the situation has continued to worsen. Currently, a fifth of Canadians do not have access to a family doctor, meaning they can’t access timely care for small problems or receive quality care for chronic issues.

CMA’s statement highlighted that the lack of primary care options are putting more pressure on emergency rooms, which are often being treated as an alternative to primary care or to walk-in clinics, instead of being reserved for emergencies.

“Without concerted collaboration and focus, we will continue to endure endless cycles of deterioration of our health systems and the people working within it,” Ross wrote.