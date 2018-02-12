14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies. (Maxriesgo/Shutterstock.com)
Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 6:17PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2018 6:37PM EST
NEW YORK -- An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.
Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday.
The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada -- but only in cattle.
The woman had been horseback riding in Gold Beach, Oregon, in a cattle farming area.
After a week of eye irritation, she pulled a worm from her eye. Over two weeks, doctors removed 13 more. She recovered.
The report was published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- 14 worms pulled from the eye of woman with rare infection
- Opioid makers gave US$10M to advocacy groups amid epidemic
- 'There is a difference' between medical and recreational marijuana, patients say
- Family mourns boy who died of flu: 'It really hits home now'
- American states look to lower drug costs, consider Canadian imports