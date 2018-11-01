

The Associated Press





TRENTON, N.J. -- Health officials say a 10th patient has died from an infection at a pediatric care facility in New Jersey as a different strain of the virus has been found at another facility in the state.

The state health department on Wednesday confirmed the "medically fragile child" at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation had the adenovirus infection.

The department says 27 cases have been associated with the respiratory virus at the centre. The affected children had severely compromised immune systems. One death was a young adult.

Meanwhile, the state says there are four confirmed adenovirus cases among pediatric patients at Voorhees Pediatric Facility, near Philadelphia.

Preliminary tests have ruled out the strain linked to the 10 deaths at the Wanaque facility.