Federal Election 2025

Poilievre vows action on encampments as Singh says he’ll protect renters. Live election updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

CTV News Channel LIVE

Day 32 on the campaign trail: Liberals lead Conservatives by 5 points

‘A symbol of the lost Liberal decade’: Poilievre announces plan to dismantle illegal encampments

‘We can’t let Carney have all the power’: Singh vows to fight for national rent control

Youth voter turnout on the rise: Here’s what’s top of mind for young Canadians

