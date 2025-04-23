ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Poilievre vows action on encampments as Singh says he’ll protect renters. Live election updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.