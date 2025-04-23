ADVERTISEMENT

Poilievre, Singh to speak as campaigns enters home stretch. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Economist Don Drummond breaks down the economic measures included in the parties' costed platforms to deal with the uncertainty of U.S. tariffs.


















