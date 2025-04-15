Party leaders in Montreal ahead of this week’s election debates

This composite image made from five file photos shows, from left to right, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in Trois Rivieres, Que., Saturday, April 12, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Toronto on Monday, April 14, 2025; Liberal Leader Mark Carney in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, April 10, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Ottawa, Sunday, April 13, 2025 and co-leader of the Green Party Jonathan Pedneault in Montreal, Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot, Chris Young, Sean Kilpatrick, Spencer Colby, Mathieu Catafard