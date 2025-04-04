ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals drop candidate, widen lead; Conservatives promise to end ‘epidemic of intimate partner violence’; NDP vows to reform tax haven rules. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Mark Carney has 20-point lead over Pierre Poilievre as preferred PM in latest polling

Carney wants to boost funding for CBC/Radio-Canada with $150M in funding

‘I’ll do the opposite’: Poilievre compares Carney’s new pledge to boost the CBC to Trudeau

‘Jail not bail’: Poilievre makes announcement to revamp Canada’s justice system

Carney defends Brookfield tax break, says it 'follows the rules' of Canada

Will Conservatives be able to turn things around on the campaign trail?

