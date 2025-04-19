ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘Feels empowering:’ New Canadians excited to cast ballots in federal election

By The Canadian Press

Published

New Canadian Naiwen Cao, who works at the Centre for Newcomers, will be voting for the first time in his life in the upcoming election and is pictured at the centre in Calgary, Thursday, April 17, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.