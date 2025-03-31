ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Economy and especially Trump: Canadians’ thoughts on campaigns

By AFP

Published

Canadians are going to the polls on April 28 to elect a new government.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.