ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney, Poilievre talk seniors, national parks, resource project approvals in B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in New Westminster B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.