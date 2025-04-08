ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney on the hustings around Vancouver ahead of Calgary visit amid poking at Smith

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney shakes hands as he holds a rally in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.