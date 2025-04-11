ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney meets with Canada-U.S. committee to talk trade, Poilievre pushes back on ‘campaign malpractice’ criticisms. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Poilievre responds to allegations of 'campaign malpractice' as Conservative's polling lead erodes

Poilievre responds to allegations of 'campaign malpractice' as Conservative's polling lead erodes

Poilievre guarantees 'no laws restricting abortion' will pass if he becomes PM

Poilievre guarantees 'no laws restricting abortion' will pass if he becomes PM

Why accuracy of polls being questioned among Poilievre supporters

Why accuracy of polls being questioned among Poilievre supporters

What’s behind Mark Carney's boost in the polls?

What’s behind Mark Carney's boost in the polls?

East vs. West: Nik Nanos on what's happening in the polls

East vs. West: Nik Nanos on what's happening in the polls



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.