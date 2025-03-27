ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney expects to speak to Trump ‘soon’; says U.S. no longer a ‘reliable partner.’ Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

CTV News Channel LIVE

'Carney returns as the guy who can get Canada through this mess': Mulcair

Jagmeet Singh changes course to meet with auto workers in Windsor

‘It must be denounced’ : Blanchet responds to Trump auto tariffs

Poilievre calls tariff announcement ‘nonsensical,’ promises to repeal pipeline bill

Carney calls Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs a 'direct attack'

