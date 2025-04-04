ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Canada election campaign hits one-third mark, leaders start Day 13 in Quebec

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are seen in this composite image. (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.