

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Graphic by Nick Kirmse, CTV News / AP photos

At almost 68 years since it began, the Korean conflict is one of the longest wars in modern history. Although the active war efforts ended with an armistice in 1953, no formal peace treaty was ever signed between the nations, which are technically still at war.

But that could soon change.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet Friday, in what will be the third-ever summit talk between the two nations. Moon has made his hopes for permanent peace clear, telling Yonhap News his goal is to “bring down the wall between the South and the North and build a path to co-existence and joint development.”

The summit will set the stage for the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader, to discuss nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula.

In the lead-up to this potentially historic meeting, CTVNews.ca presents a look at a timeline of significant events in the Korean conflict.