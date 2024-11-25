Zayn Malik returns to the stage with tribute to Liam Payne

Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
Zayn Malik played his first concert since the death fellow One Direction member Liam Payne and it was emotional.
Payne died in October after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.
Malik ended his show in Leeds, England over the weekend with the words, “Liam Payne 1993-2024 Love you bro” projected on the screen, according to posts shared on social media.
“Zayn Malik’s tribute to Liam Payne at the end of his first concert of the tour while playing Stardust I’m shaking and crying,” wrote one attendee.
Malik had initially postponed his tour after Payne’s death.
“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the U.S. leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY tour,” Malik wrote on an Instagram story at the time. “The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”
Malik and the other members of the group, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan also released a statement.
“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the statement read. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”
They recently gathered along with friends and family of Payne for his funeral.
One Direction announced in 2015 that they were going on hiatus, following news that Malik was moving on from the group.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's record on supporting national defence, following fresh criticism that Canada is failing to live up to its NATO defence-spending commitments.
A mammoth rape trial in France moved into a new phase Monday as prosecutors began to lay out the verdicts and punishments they want for dozens of men accused of raping Gisele Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband.
A judge will decide Monday whether new evidence warrants a re-examination of the convictions of Erik and Lyle Menendez in the shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills home more than 30 years ago.
The federal government risks jeopardizing the economy unless it meets its NATO military alliance spending obligations within the next five years, says the Business Council of Canada.
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
The discovery of a severed horse head, and a cow quartered with its bloodied dead calf on top, have rattled a Sicilian town, with authorities treating the incident as a mafia threat.
Scuffles broke out in the Serbian parliament on Monday after opposition legislators raised banners accusing the ruling coalition of trying to shirk responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people earlier this month.
A historic Nova Scotia lighthouse has been moved from the edge of the cliff it has called home for 151 years.
A Winnipeg Police Service officer is recovering after he was stabbed in the throat Sunday evening.
Pakistani police Monday fired tear gas canisters at supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop them from entering the capital, where they hoped to stage a sit-in to demand his release, officials said.
The father of a Hawaii woman who went missing two weeks ago was found dead on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The United Arab Emirates said Monday police arrested three Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, an attack that's raised concerns for the burgeoning Israeli community in the country.
Foreign ministers from the world's leading industrialized nations met Monday as signs emerged of progress on a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and a certain pressure to advance diplomatic efforts in both the Mideast and Ukraine wars ahead of the new U.S. administration taking office.
Montreal's police chief says he expects more arrests stemming from a Friday anti-NATO protest that turned violent, with smashed windows and burned cars in downtown Montreal.
Canadians might have noticed menopause is increasingly a topic of conversation outside of health circles, gaining profile in entertainment and popular culture
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
Ontario failed to meet its own legislated target this past year for the average number of hands-on hours of care that long-term care residents receive, a newly updated document shows.
Bluesky, the rapidly growing social media platform, is violating EU regulations by failing to disclose important details, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters during a daily briefing on Monday.
An advocate for major social media platforms told an Australian Senate committee Monday that laws to ban children younger than 16 from the sites should be delayed until next year at least instead of being rushed through the Parliament this week.
Canadian neurosurgeons in partnership with Elon Musk's Neuralink have regulatory approval to recruit six patients with paralysis willing to have a thousand electrode contacts in their brains.
British pop star Ed Sheeran has apologized to Ruben Amorim after inadvertently interrupting the new Manchester United head coach during a live television interview.
Bishop T.D. Jakes had a "slight health incident" while delivering a lengthy sermon on Sunday, according to The Potter’s House, the Dallas-based megachurch where he serves as pastor.
A bankruptcy judge is set to hear arguments Monday in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' effort to stop the satirical news outlet The Onion from buying Infowars and turning it into a parody.
Unifor said on Monday its members at Canadian National Railway have authorized a strike action at the railroad if the parties fail to reach an agreement by Jan. 1.
Court documents are offering a window into the Competition Bureau's investigation into Leon's Furniture Ltd. and its subsidiary The Brick Warehouse LP.
The Chess World Championship begins in Singapore on Monday with China's Ding Liren seeking to defend his title against India's Gukesh Dommaraju, better known as Gukesh D, who is still just 18 years old and could become the youngest ever person to be crowned world champion.
The Australian government introduced what it's called 'world-leading' legislation in parliament this week to wipe social media accounts – including Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and X – from the devices of children under 16.
They are tiny insects that are often overlooked or stepped on, but ants are marching not only into people’s backyards, but also their homes, as the popularity of ant-keeping rises in Canada.
Toronto baseball fans eager to get back to the ballpark can get tickets for the 2025 season for less than $10, the Blue Jays announced Monday.
Sidney Crosby became the 21sth player to score 600 NHL goals during the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 6-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
The holidays may be a time for family, joy and togetherness, but they can also be hard on the wallet.
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
TransLink is set to share its plans to keep commuters moving this winter as temperatures drop across Metro Vancouver.
British Columbia's new health minister says she's aiming for more treatment beds and fewer deaths in a revamped approach to the province's drug overdose crisis.
A suspect in a deadly daylight shooting in St. Catharines was arrested over the weekend following an hours-long standoff, police say.
A London, Ont., judge is set to hear legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be giving a post-budget address on Monday. Her remarks will be the keynote speech at a luncheon hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.
Arctic air continues to sit over the western Prairies, suppressing temperatures and creating windchill values of -25 to -40.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa with freezing rain expected to move into the area starting tonight.
OC Transpo says nearly 1,900 fines were issued to riders who didn't pay their fares on Ottawa buses and trains this fall.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
A 'mixed bag' of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A final attempt to reach a consensual settlement is taking shape at the Port of Montreal, as the union of 1,200 longshoremen and the Maritime Employers Association have decided to enter into consensual mediation.
The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket on Monday morning.
A group meant to connect Edmonton women working in trades has amassed about 800 members in a matter of weeks.
Heavy snow pushed through central and eastern Alberta over the weekend.
The snow came and went, but the cold air is sticking around for at least one more week.
Monday marks the final day of the election campaign before Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday.
RCMP in Nova Scotia say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant has been found and arrested.
A Middle Sackville, N.S., woman who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for assault and threats has been arrested.
A Winnipeg Police Service officer is recovering after he was stabbed in the throat Sunday evening.
A vacant home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood has gone up in flames for the third time since July.
Saskatchewan's legislature is set to resume Monday for a short two-week sitting, with Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party planning to get to work on addressing affordability issues after a challenging election campaign.
Much of southern Saskatchewan was hit with a heavy snowfall for the second time inside a week over the weekend, with totals again nearing or surpassing 20 centimetres (cm) in many communities.
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting he struck another man in the head repeatedly with a baseball bat.
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
A councillor in North Battleford could be unseated pending the results of a vote recount on Friday.
City crews and contractors are at it again — clearing roadways after another major snowfall.
Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.
Three people have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences following an incident at a gas station in Bruce Mines, Ont., on Nov. 21.
Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said three men on an ATV approached a man on his cell phone in the area of Hilton Avenue and Whiteny Street.
No injuries have been reported and the investigation is now int he hands of the Guns and Gangs section of London police.
Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.
Police have busted and charged two people in connection to a daytime theft at a legion in Gravenhurst.
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
An overnight crash in Tiny Township is under investigation, where a car allegedly crashed into a tree and both occupants were taken to hospital.
Windsor police are on the scene of what's being called an, "active investigation." "Expect a sustained police presence in the area," read a post on social media.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act outside a south Windsor home.
It’s expected to be a busy week for cross-border travel.
A boater is grateful for the services of local rescue groups after being left stranded in the cold waters of Cowichan Bay after his vessel capsized.
A B.C. man has been awarded nearly $800,000 in damages as compensation for injuries he sustained from a defective bear banger, according to a recent court decision.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
It's been more than 40 years since coal was king in the scenic Crowsnest Pass of southwestern Alberta, but a referendum vote Monday could sway a contentious debate on bringing it back.
Snow routes were declared active in Lethbridge, the city posted on its website. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, parking restrictions will be in effect for streets declared to be snow routes.
The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
