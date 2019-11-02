The central house in the fictional village of “Godric’s Hollow” in the magical series of 'Harry Potter' books and films is now available to rent on Airbnb.

The De Vere House, previously a bed and breakfast location, has re-opened in Britain as an Airbnb destination.

The house is in Lavenham, a medieval village in the Suffolk countryside. Lavenham was chosen to serve as the backdrop for Godric’s Hollow in the last two films in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 and 2.

Godric’s Hollow is the name of Professor Albus Dumbledore’s hometown, as well as the place where Harry’s parents -- James and Lily -- made their final stand against Voldemort.

If you want to stand in the place where Harry Potter received his lightning scar as a baby, the De Vere House comes in at $187 per night.

The house may look a little worse for wear in the films, but since the tragic demise of the boy wizard’s parents, there seem to have been some updating done. The house advertises two four poster bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and it comes with TV and wifi. A full English breakfast is also provided.

According to a blog post about the De Vere House made this summer on Lavenham’s website, the 14th century cottage sold for over $1.5 million last year.