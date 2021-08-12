TORONTO -- The leads for Netflix’s live-action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ series have been cast and they’re both from Canada. Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier and Mohawk actor Kiawenti:io Tarbell will both be taking centre stage, according to Instagram posts from the two actors.

The Netflix series is based on the popular Nickelodeon's animated television show that aired from 2005 to 2008. The series follows Aang, a boy who has been frozen in an iceberg for 100 years and is joined by a group of young heroes as he gains the powers to manipulate the four elements of air, water, earth and fire in order to save the world.

The lead role of Aang will be played by Cormier, a 13-year-old actor from Vancouver. He is a relative unknown whose latest role was in Paramount+’s series “The Stand” and Netflix’s “Lost in Space.”

On Thursday, he posted about the role on his Instagram account writing, “Wow! I’m so honored to be casted as the legendary Aang in Netflix’s live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Yip yip!”

As for the role of Aang’s companion, Katara, who can manipulate water, she’ll be played by Mohawk actor Tarbell. She most recently played Ka'kwet in the TV series “Anne with an E” -- a 2019 adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's classic “Anne of Green Gables” novels.

“It’s official!! I’m excited to share that I’ve been cast as Katara in Netflix’s live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender!!” wrote the actor originally from Akwesasne, Ont. “I know you all have been waiting, thank you for all the love.”

The roles of Katara’s goofy brother Sokka will be played by “13 Reasons Why” actor Ian Ousley, with the main antagonist Prince Zukko played by “PEN15” Chinese-Indonesian American actor Dallas Liu, who will be in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” this fall.