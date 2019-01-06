

CTVNews.ca Staff





An old video from a Drake concert is prompting a new round of online fury targeted at the Canadian music icon.

The video, which was posted to YouTube in 2010 and resurfaced late last week via social media posts, is titled “Drake Kissing & Hugging up on Underage Girl @ Ogden Denver Concert!!! Hilarious!!!”

It takes place at a Drake concert. The rapper is talking to a girl who he appears to have invited on-stage, mainly complimenting her on her appearance to loud cheers from the crowd.

There are also physical interactions, with Drake slow-dancing with the girl and noticeably smelling her hair.

“I told you I like your hair, right? What is it, like Herbal Essences or something? Smells fresh,” he says at one point before kissing the girl on her neck.

After the girl tells Drake she is 17 years old, the singer appears to back away from her slightly and says jokingly that he “can’t go to jail yet.”

“I don’t know if I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest,” he says.The legal age of consent in Colorado is 17.

Before the girl leaves the stage, Drake kisses her on the hand, cheeks, forehead and lips to wild whoops from his audience.

“It’s OK, I’m only 23,” he says. “I can do sh*t like that.”

A number of Twitter users have criticized Drake’s actions in the video, describing the rapper as “creepy” and “too touchy.”

Drake has not made any public comments since the video attracted media attention.

The pop star, who was the most-streamed artist on Apple Music and Spotify in 2018, has also been criticized for his relationship with 14-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown. Brown has said that the two text often, with Drake giving her guidance on how to handle situations “about boys.”

In 2017, Drake stopped a performance at a party in Australia to confront a male fan who he said was groping women in the audience.