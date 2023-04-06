XXXTentacion's convicted killers sentenced to life in prison

This combo of photos provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP) This combo of photos provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests

Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social