Xavier Dolan reveals trailer for first English-language film
Director Xavier Dolan poses for photographs on the red carpet after arriving for the new movie 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan' during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, September 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 12:21PM EST
Montreal actor-director Xavier Dolan says a release date has been set for "The Death and Life of John. F Donovan" in France, but no word yet on when it will hit theatres in Canada or the rest of the world.
Dolan posted a trailer of his first English-language film on Instagram on Friday, which features a star-studded cast including Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates and Thandie Newton.
He says in the post that the project has been a labour of "love and perseverance" and that he has no knowledge nor control of when the film will be released in other countries.
A spokesperson for eOne says a Canadian release date has not been confirmed.
Dolan thanked French distributor Mars Films for believing in him and the film, which hits the big screen in France on March 13, and their "unfaltering" support for the project despite the wait.
"The Death and Life of John. F Donovan" had its world premiere at TIFF last September.
***WATCH THE FULL TRAILER for “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” on YouTube LINK IN BIO. Friends, I am so proud to share the trailer for this film with you. It has been a labor of love and perseverance. I’ve learned more making this movie than I ever did before. I am so grateful to @marsfilms for believing in me and in this film. Their support has been unfaltering, and their passion has remained, in spite of the wait, unchanged. “Ma vie avec John F. Donovan” hits the big screen in France on March 13th. Unfortunately, I do not know when it will be released in other countries, and more importantly, I am not, nor have ever been, and never will be, in charge of deciding when it will be released. Just like I never was in charge of deciding when this trailer would be revealed. Please know that my only wish since the very beginning of this adventure was to share everything with you. And never to hold back. Now the time has come to let go of the film. It's yours. I hope it finds you, and brings you joy and hope. ***REGARDEZ LA VERSION INTÉGRALE DE LA BANDE-ANNONCE de "Ma vie avec John F. Donovan" sur YouTube. Lien dans ma bio. Mes amis, je suis si fier de partager avec vous la bande-annonce de ce film. Ce fût un processus complexe, une quête de longue haleine, portée par l'amour et la persévérance. J'ai appris davantage sur ce film que jamais auparavant. Je suis reconnaissant à @marsfilms pour leur foi en moi, et en ce projet. Leur soutien depuis le premier jour fût indéfectible ; leur passion, inchangée, malgré l'attente. "Ma vie avec John F. Donovan" sortira en France le 13 mars prochain. Malheureusement, je ne sais pas quand il sortira dans d'autres pays. Je ne suis pas en charge, d'ailleurs, ni ne l'ai, jamais été et ne le serai jamais, de décider quand il sortira. Tout comme je n'étais pas en charge de décider du moment où il conviendrait de révéler cette bande-annonce. Sachez que mon seul désir depuis le début de cette aventure a toujours été de tout partager avec vous. De ne rien vous cacher. Le moment est venu de laisser aller ce film, m'en départir. Il est à vous. Je souhaite qu'il vous trouve, et qu'il vous apporte une forme de joie et d’espoir.