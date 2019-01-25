

The Canadian Press





Montreal actor-director Xavier Dolan says a release date has been set for "The Death and Life of John. F Donovan" in France, but no word yet on when it will hit theatres in Canada or the rest of the world.

Dolan posted a trailer of his first English-language film on Instagram on Friday, which features a star-studded cast including Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates and Thandie Newton.

He says in the post that the project has been a labour of "love and perseverance" and that he has no knowledge nor control of when the film will be released in other countries.

A spokesperson for eOne says a Canadian release date has not been confirmed.

Dolan thanked French distributor Mars Films for believing in him and the film, which hits the big screen in France on March 13, and their "unfaltering" support for the project despite the wait.

"The Death and Life of John. F Donovan" had its world premiere at TIFF last September.