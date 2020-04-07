GUELPH, ONT. -- Canadian writer Jean Little, who changed the way kids of all abilities were represented in children's literature, has died.

Her sister Pat de Vries, who shared a home with Little in Guelph, Ont., for 27 years, says she died in a hospice Monday at age 88.

Little penned more than 50 books, including many well-loved works for younger readers, such as "Mama's Going to Buy You a Mockingbird" and "Mine for Keeps."

One of her most popular books, "From Anna," centres on a girl with visual impairments who moves from Germany to Canada on the dawn of the Nazis' rise to power.

Born in Taiwan to Canadian medical missionaries, Little was legally blind from birth. After earning an English degree at University of Toronto, she taught children with special needs until 1962.

In addition to receiving numerous writing awards, Little was made a member of the Order of Canada for her contributions to children's literature and was presented the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 7, 2020.