Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81
WWE Hall of Famer and 1980s professional wrestling icon The Iron Sheik died Wednesday at the age of 81.
His death was announced on his official Twitter account. No cause of death was given for the Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri.
"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling," the lengthy post began. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come."
The Sheik was known for his rivalries with Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund and Sgt. Slaughter among others. He was a former WWF world heavyweight champion, earning induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
The Iranian-born Iron Sheik often referred to himself as "the legend" while his opponents might get tagged with the "jabroni" label.
"The Iron Sheik became a cultural phenomenon, transcending the realm of professional wrestling to become a pop culture icon," the Twitter post went on. "His memorable catchphrases and unforgettable moments are etched into the memories of fans worldwide. He left an indelible mark on the industry, and his influence can still be felt in the world of wrestling today."
According to the Twitter post, Vazziri is survived by his wife, Caryl, and his children Tanya, Nikki and Marisa.
--Field Level Media
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire smoke from Canada disrupts New York flights
Some flights into the New York City area on Wednesday were delayed and some briefly halted because of reduced visibility from wildfire smoke from Canada.
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81
World Wrestling Entertainment legend The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.
opinion | Eight takeaways from Prince Harry's seven hours on the witness stand
It's been a busy, tumultuous few days for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as he took his place on the witness stand in his trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Here are royal commentator Afua Hagan's top takeaways from his two-day grilling.
Have rising home prices driven you to leave Canada? We want to hear from you
The Bank of Canada's latest decision to raise its key interest rate comes at a time when many are struggling to afford their homes. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people in Canada who are going to great lengths to find affordable housing.
Wildfire smoke blankets Ontario, Quebec, air quality plummets, affects activities
Poor air quality is forecast to persist into the weekend across parts of Ontario, as plumes of wildfire smoke blanket the province and prompt school boards to limit outdoor activities.
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that's not how prison works: ex-official
One of the architects of the law that governs Canada's prison system says it's understandable people want revenge on killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo, but that's not what the prison system is designed for.
Canada
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
-
Wildfire west of Sudbury prompts evacuation order, total active fires in northern Ont. grows to 54
A northern Ontario forest fire that started west of Sudbury on Sunday morning has grown to more than 1,000 hectares and has prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for the immediate area as the number of active fires in the region grows.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ontario, Quebec, air quality plummets, affects activities
Poor air quality is forecast to persist into the weekend across parts of Ontario, as plumes of wildfire smoke blanket the province and prompt school boards to limit outdoor activities.
-
Canadian forest fire centre responds to unprecedented wildfire season
With 415 active wildfires across the country as of Tuesday afternoon, and 238 were considered out of control, it has meant long hours for people working at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre trying to figure out where firefighters and equipment are needed most at any given time.
-
$100K reward offered in exchange for help finding one of Canada's most wanted men: VPD
A reward of $100,000 is up for grabs as police in Metro Vancouver renew calls for help finding 36-year-old Cody Timothy Casey—a man wanted Canada-wide for a total of 17 drugs and firearms offences.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
Greece seeks assistance from rival Turkiye over migration spike along border river
Greek officials have launched a series of high-level contacts with the newly elected government in Turkiye in an effort to counter a surge in attempted crossings by migrants over a river that divides the two countries.
-
Prince Harry to tabloid newspaper's lawyer: 'Nobody wants to be phone hacked'
Prince Harry entered a London courtroom in a high-stakes bid to prove the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid had unlawfully snooped on his life. He left the witness box Wednesday looking fatigued and with the outcome uncertain.
-
Wildfire smoke from Canada disrupts New York flights
Some flights into the New York City area on Wednesday were delayed and some briefly halted because of reduced visibility from wildfire smoke from Canada.
-
Wide disagreement reigns in trial of deputy accused of not stopping Parkland killer
The prosecution and defence in the trial of a Florida sheriff's deputy accused of not preventing some of the Parkland school shooting murders gave wildly divergent opening statements Wednesday, setting the stage for a trial that is the first of its kind in U.S. history.
Politics
-
Feds looking at options for a national disaster response agency as wildfires rage
The federal government is studying options for creating a new national disaster response agency.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
-
Environment minister says he could accelerate climate action if he didn't have to 'fight' Conservatives
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told Power Play host Vassy Kapelos it would 'greatly help' Canada's capacity to accelerate the fight against climate change if he didn't have to 'fight the Conservative Party of Canada.'
Health
-
Sleep, don't scroll: Tips to avoid sleep procrastination
Being a 'sleep procrastinator' might not only make you grumpy the next day, it can put your health at risk. A sleep expert shares tips for making sure bedtime is shut-eye time.
-
Honolulu police: 2 dead after suspected mass overdose of fentanyl
Two people died in what officials believe was a mass fentanyl overdose over the weekend involving five people in a hotel room in the Hawaii tourist mecca of Waikiki.
-
Recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, U.S. agency says
Federal safety regulators are urging consumers to stop using baby pillows that have been linked to 10 infant deaths but are still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, despite being recalled two years ago.
Sci-Tech
-
See early stars form in a galaxy 20 million light-years away
The James Webb Space Telescope set its sights on a galaxy 20 million light-years away, capturing a dazzling star-forming galaxy in images streaked with the signature of passing asteroids.
-
Apple's Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation
Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple's next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world settings.
-
Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs
The Canadian military has confirmed it participated in a May 2023 forum for Five Eyes intelligence partners that was held by the director of the Pentagon's UFO research program.
Entertainment
-
Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81
World Wrestling Entertainment legend The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.
-
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicks off new show on Twitter
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday, weeks after being taken off the air by the network following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false claims of election fraud.
-
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
CNN ousted chief executive Chris Licht after a tumultuous year leading the struggling news network that culminated in a damning magazine profile and the growing realization that he'd lost the confidence of the network's journalists.
Business
-
WATCH
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
-
Stock market today: S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Indigo founder Heather Reisman retires, almost half of board steps down
Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer's board of directors steps down.
Lifestyle
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
Montana became the first state in the U.S. to enact a complete ban on TikTok on Wednesday when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure that's more sweeping than any other state's attempts to curtail the social media app, which is owned by a Chinese tech company.
-
June is rhubarb picking time in the garden, so pucker up
Years ago, when my now-grown daughter Justine was a toddler, we visited a U-pick farm where she plucked plump, ripe strawberries from a field of sprawling plants. Some made it into the basket on that sunny June day; others went directly into her mouth.
Sports
-
Rory McIlroy has 'mixed emotions' at PGA Tour deal with Saudi Public Investment Fund
Rory McIlroy says he has mixed emotions about the PGA Tour's new deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
-
Lionel Messi heading to Inter Miami: reports
Global soccer icon Lionel Messi is planning to sign with Inter Miami CF, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
-
PGA-LIV merger shocks golf world ahead of Canadian Open
On the eve of the RBC Canadian Open, news of a merger between the PGA Tour, European Tour and LIV Golf shocked the golf world -- including one of Canada's best players.
Autos
-
Vehicle theft soared in 2022, led by Quebec and Ontario: report
Insurance industry group Equite Association says vehicle theft in multiple provinces surged last year. Vehicle theft was up by 50 per cent in Quebec year over year, by 48.3 per cent in Ontario, by 34.5 per cent in Atlantic Canada and by 18.3 per cent in Alberta.
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Ex Formula One boss Ecclestone pleads not guilty to fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Tuesday formally pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore to Britain's government.