One of the best known announcers and interviewers in the world of professional wrestling has died.

WWE says "Mean" Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76. His cause of death has not been made public.

Okerlund was a fixture on WWE broadcasts in the 1980s, when he regularly interviewed the likes of Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Okerlund also spent several years with WWE competitor WCW in the 1990s. He returned to WWE and was inducted into that company’s Hall of Fame in 2006.