

CTVNews.ca Staff





One of the best known announcers and interviewers in the world of professional wrestling has died.

WWE says "Mean" Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76. His cause of death has not been made public.

Okerlund was a fixture on WWE broadcasts in the 1980s, when he regularly interviewed the likes of Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Okerlund also spent several years with WWE competitor WCW in the 1990s. He returned to WWE and was inducted into that company’s Hall of Fame in 2006.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

I MAKE THE GENE MEAN LAUGH SO HARD HERE HE TELL ME I MAKE HIM CRY. HE HELP ME WHEN I DONT REMEMBER THE JABRONIS NAMES I WRESTLE. I LOVE YOU BROTHER. https://t.co/YFnuEWVFn6 pic.twitter.com/YvgpApVeTE — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019