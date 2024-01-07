'Wonka' is No. 1 at the box office again as 2024 gets off to a slower start
Timothee Chalamet and "Wonka" topped the box office charts for the third time in its four weekends in theaters. Warner Bros.' family-oriented musical added US$14.4 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its total domestic grosses to US$164.7 million.
But 2024 is getting off to a slower start than last year, down around 16%, with the Universal/Blumhouse horror "Night Swim" as the only major new offering in theaters. The movie stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as a couple with a sinister, supernatural swimming pool.
"Night Swim" drew in an estimated US$12 million in its first weekend in 3,250 theaters in North America against a reported US$15 million production budget. Including international showings in 36 markets, "Night Swim" is heading towards a US$17.7 million global debut.
"Not only did it perform really well at the box office, but it's going to make us look at every swimming pool with a little more trepidation," said Jim Orr, Universal's head of domestic distribution.
Horror movies are largely critic-proof, but with fairly negative reviews and a C CinemaScore rating, it's unlikely to repeat the viral success of last year's demon doll movie "M3GAN."
Warner Bros. and Universal placed third and fourth on the charts as well. Warner Bros.' DC superhero movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" earned US$10.6 million in its third weekend, bumping its domestic tally just over the US$100 million mark. Universal's animated "Migration" added US$10.3 million, bringing its running domestic total to US$77.8 million.
Sony's Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney romantic comedy "Anyone But You" landed in fifth place with US$9.5 million, up 9% from last weekend. The movie has grossed US$43.7 million to date.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn't happen again.
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.
Weekend cold snap expected to bring snowstorm to some parts of Nova Scotia
With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, some people spent Saturday anticipating a snowstorm.
