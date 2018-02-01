

The Associated Press





LONDON -- High-profile British performers are planning to wear black to this month's British Academy Film Awards to support the Time's Up campaign against sexual harassment.

Emma Watson, Daisy Ridley, Keira Knightley and Emma Thompson are among those backing the gesture, which follows a similar campaign at the Golden Globes in Hollywood last month.

A letter sent to people attending the Feb. 18 ceremony says wearing black is a "strong, unifying and simple statement" in support of those who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse.

When the nominees for the awards were announced last month, organizers said the disturbing revelations about a host of powerful men in the entertainment business should become "a catalyst for real, lasting change."

Joanna Lumley is set to host the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.