Woman describes frequent abuse by R Kelly before she was 18
A woman who has been central to R. Kelly's legal troubles for more than two decades testified Thursday that the R&B singer sexually abused her "hundreds" of times before she turned 18 years old, starting when she was 15.
Jane – the pseudonym for the now 37-year-old woman at Kelly's trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges – told jurors that in the late 1990s when she was 13, she asked the Grammy award-winning singer to be her godfather because she saw him as an inspiration and mentor.
She said within weeks, Kelly would call her and say sexual things. She said he first touched her breasts and other parts of her body when she was around 14 at a Chicago recording studio, and that around that time, he "started penetration" at his home at his North Side Chicago home. She told jurors she was 15 when they first had intercourse. Kelly, 55, would have been around 30 years old at the time.
Asked by a prosecutor how she would know what to do sexually, Jane answered, "He would tell me what to do." Asked how many times they had sex before she turned 18, she answered quietly: "Uncountable times. Hundreds."
Kelly, who is serving a 30-year prison sentence for his conviction in a New York this year on federal charges alleging he used his fame to sexually abuse fans, is standing trial in his hometown of Chicago on several other federal charges. Among the most serious is conspiracy to obstruct justice by allegedly rigging a 2008 trial on state child pornography charges stemming from a purported video of him and Jane having sex when she was underage.
Prosecutors say Kelly paid off and threatened Jane to ensure that she didn't testify at that trial. She didn't, and he was ultimately acquitted.
Kelly is also standing trial on charges of producing child pornography and enticing minors for sex.
Unlike at the 2008 trial, Jane co-operated with prosecutors leading up to the current trial and is a pivotal witness.
During opening statements Wednesday, prosecutor Jason Julien sought to prepare jurors for the testimony of accusers including Jane, reminding them that a core issue at trial remained the exploitation of often scared and confused children – even though the accusers who would speak to jurors are now grown adults.
Speaking softly and tentatively when she first took the stand Thursday, Jane described her upbringing in a musical family in a Chicago suburb, including that she was home-schooled because she was in a touring musical group that she joined when she was about 12.
Jane first met Kelly in the late 1990s when she was in junior high school. She had tagged along to Kelly's Chicago recording studio with her aunt, a professional singer who worked with Kelly. Soon after that meeting, Jane told her parents that Kelly was going to be her godfather.
As her testimony continued, Jane sounded calmer and steadier, answering questions matter-of-factly.
Prosecutors have said Kelly shot the video of Jane in a log cabin-themed room at his North Side Chicago home between 1998 and 2000. In it, the girl is heard calling the man "daddy." Federal prosecutors say that she and Kelly had sex hundreds of times over the years in his homes, recording studios and tour buses.
Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago's South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, knew a conviction in 2008 would effectively end his life as he knew it, and so prosecutors say he conspired to fix that trial.
According to prosecutors, Kelly told the parents and Jane to leave Chicago, paying for them to travel to the Bahamas and Cancun, Mexico. When they returned, prosecutors say Kelly sought to isolate Jane, moving her around to different hotels. When called before a state grand jury looking into the video, Jane, her father and mother denied it was her in it.
Tears streamed down his faced on June 13, 2008, when he was acquitted on all counts of child pornography. Some of the jurors told reporters after the trial that they weren't convinced that the female in the video was who state prosecutors said she was.
Before the 2008 trial, Kelly carried a duffel bag full of sex tapes everywhere he went for years, but some tapes later went missing, according to court filings. In the 2000s, bootleg copies of some videos appeared on street corners throughout the U.S.
In the early 2000s, the aunt showed the parents a copy of a video she said depicted their daughter having sex with Kelly. When they confronted Kelly, he told them, "You're with me or against me," a government filing says.
The parents took it as a threat.
Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been trailed for decades by complaints and allegations about his sexual behaviour. The scrutiny intensified after the. MeToo era and the 2019 six-part documentary "Surviving R. Kelly."
Kelly also faces four counts of enticement of minors for sex – one each for four other accusers. They, too, are expected to testify.
Prosecutors told jurors that the evidence includes at least three videos showing Kelly having sex with underage girls.
Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they also have denied wrongdoing.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What can you do to help mitigate shortages of fever and pain relievers?
Pharmacists and health care professionals are asking the public to only buy what they need and to be up to date on all their essential immunization shots to help with Tylenol, Advil shortages.
Long COVID risk extends two years after infection. Here's how to assess your risk
A new study has found an increased risk of certain long COVID-19 symptoms up to two years after an original infection.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
Closed-door national security committee of parliamentarians reviewing spyware use
Parliament's top-secret national security committee is launching a review into federal agencies' ability to intercept private communications, on the heels of the RCMP revealing it has been using spyware as part of major investigations, for decades.
Advocates say use of NDAs should be banned in sexual misconduct settlements
In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, some advocates are calling for the use of non-disclosure agreements to be banned or restricted in settlement agreements in cases involving abuse.
BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: study
A new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it. Undiagnosed infections could be the reason why the variant spread so rapidly, according to researchers.
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
Canada
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
-
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
B.C. breaks temperature records amid brief heat wave
Wednesday’s heat wave, which gripped much of southern British Columbia, broke a number of temperature records in the province.
-
Manitoba's minimum wage increasing this fall
Manitoba's minimum wage is going up this fall.
-
Advocates say use of NDAs should be banned in sexual misconduct settlements
In the wake of the Hockey Canada scandal, some advocates are calling for the use of non-disclosure agreements to be banned or restricted in settlement agreements in cases involving abuse.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
A top executive at former U.S. President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal with prosecutors that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
-
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie denied bail
A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York.
-
Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring
Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after a park employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, officials said Thursday.
-
Stars Coffee, anyone? Starbucks successor opening in Russia
People in Moscow who were disappointed when Starbucks closed its coffee shops after Russia sent troops into Ukraine may now feel a caffeine jolt of hope: A nearly identical operation is opening in the capital.
-
Hurricane winds, fierce storms leave 8 dead in France, Italy
Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds left at least eight dead Thursday in France and Italy.The storm produced gusts of more than 220 kph (136 mph) in some areas
Politics
-
Closed-door national security committee of parliamentarians reviewing spyware use
Parliament's top-secret national security committee is launching a review into federal agencies' ability to intercept private communications, on the heels of the RCMP revealing it has been using spyware as part of major investigations, for decades.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his summer politicking tour Thursday with a trip to Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula, where he visited a strawberry and rhubarb farm and toured two industrial facilities.
-
Judge sides with Enbridge Inc. in Michigan's latest effort to halt Line 5 pipeline
The international dispute over Line 5 belongs in federal court, a Michigan judge declared Thursday, dealing a critical blow to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's bid to shut down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Health
-
Long COVID risk extends two years after infection. Here's how to assess your risk
A new study has found an increased risk of certain long COVID-19 symptoms up to two years after an original infection.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Ontario ICU closed for a month has no date set to reopen
A month after an Ontario intensive care unit temporarily closed due to a “significant staff shortage,” the hospital has no timeline for when the ICU will re-open its doors.
Sci-Tech
-
Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform.
-
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
NASA's new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.
-
Scientists plan the resurrection of an animal that's been extinct since 1936
Almost 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger may live once again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as a thylacine, which used to roam the Australian bush.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche's death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results released Wednesday.
-
Accuser and star witness testifies at R. Kelly trial
A woman who prosecutors say R. Kelly manipulated for sex starting when she was about 14 years old took the witness stand Thursday at Kelly's child pornography and obstruction of justice trial, becoming the first accuser to testify in the singer's hometown of Chicago.
-
CNN cancels 'Reliable Sources,' host Brian Stelter leaving network
CNN has canceled its weekly "Reliable Sources" show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network. The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.
Business
-
Uptick in business bankruptcies just the tip of the iceberg: CFIB
A small business lobby group says commercial bankruptcies are rising in Canada and even more small businesses are at risk of closure.
-
Manitoba's minimum wage increasing this fall
Manitoba's minimum wage is going up this fall.
-
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
-
Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol. It's just not sure how to convince them
The Japanese government has been hit in the pocket by an unusual problem -- its young people aren't drinking enough.
Sports
-
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a US$5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.
-
Flames reportedly near deal with Nazem Kadri, Monahan going to Montreal
The Calgary Flames are making some big moves as there are reports that star centre Nazem Kadri will be joining the team while another says a long-time member will be leaving.
-
Little League World Series player critically hurt in bunk bed fall no longer under sedation
The 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series who fell from a bunk bed is no longer under sedation and even received a supportive video message Wednesday from his favorite Major League Baseball player, according to an Instagram account set-up to provide updates on his condition.
Autos
-
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.