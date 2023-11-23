Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it 'never happened'
A woman has alleged in a lawsuit that actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015, an incident the actor says "never happened."
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in state Supreme Court in Manhattan by a woman known in the documents only as Jane Doe alleges that Foxx rubbed her breasts and groped her under her pants against her will.
The suit says she and a friend were seated at a table next to Foxx's at Catch NYC in 2015. The woman's asked Foxx for a photo, and the two women took several pictures with him, the suit says. It says that afterward, he began complimenting her "super model body" and told her she looked like the actor Gabrielle Union.
He then grabbed her by the arm and took her to a secluded area, where he put both hands under her crop top and felt her breasts, the suits says. She tried to pull away from Foxx as he reached into her pants with his hands and touched her genitals, the suit also alleges.
When the woman's friend found them, he stopped and the women walked away, the suit says.
A statement in response released Thursday from a representative for the 55-year-old Foxx said the alleged incident never happened.
"In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action," the statement said.
The woman is seeking damages to be determined at trial, the suit says.
The lawsuit was one of many filed this week under a temporary New York law, the Adult Survivors Act, that allows adult victims sue over alleged sexual attacks that previously would have been outside the statute of limitations. The law expired after Thursday.
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly.
