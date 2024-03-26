With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler plays the spoons in his Bugden's cab in St. John's, Newfoundland, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Share
Harold Butler scrolled through a long playlist glowing on his iPhone screen in his spacious taxi, which was parked on a downtown street in St. John's, N.L., on a recent rainy night.
Flo Rida? Not now. Newfoundland folk band Simani? Maybe later.
"Now this one has me blown away," Butler said, jabbing his finger one more time into his phone. As the opening horn stabs of Dolly Parton and Pitbull's "Powerful Women" shattered out the speakers, he sat back and hoisted two spoons in the air, ready for the incoming beat.
Butler is a 60-year-old Newfoundland cab driver, made famous on social media by videos of him wailing on the spoons to Darude's dance song, "Sandstorm," or Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," posted by his gobsmacked customers.
He used to be known as the cab driver who wore fedoras, of which he owns more than 40, he said. But when he began bringing his spoons into the car, his headwear was promptly upstaged. Butler's now one of two Newfoundlanders competing this season on the Citytv show Canada's Got Talent, which premièred last week.
"I call myself the Mad Hatter Spoon Man from Newfoundland," he said, the words rolling out in a gravelly St. John's accent.
"I've just taken the spoons to a new level, from the old generation to the new generation, to hip-hop and rap,” he added. “If the kids hear it, some kid down the road might take up a set of spoons ... and take it to somewhere else."
He plays ferociously no matter the song, shaking his shoulders, banging his heel and — when the vehicle comes to a stop — using his left hand as a kind of washboard, running the spoons over its fingers. The spoons crash powerfully into his thigh, the resonant slap its own percussive force which acts as a kind of bass drum to the metal utensils' clinking snare.
His vehicle sways under the force of his playing and the booming sound system, an impressive feat considering he drives a Ford Flex, a massive two-tonne SUV. Blue-eyed and white-haired, Butler plays with the disarming joy of an expert, of someone so blissfully good at something that their entire being takes part.
It can be hard to get him to stop and answer questions about himself, but when he does he credits Newfoundland and Labrador's rich musical culture with making him who he is. "We love our history, we love our music, we love the way we are," he said, adding: "I became who I am because of the people who I be with."
Butler began playing the spoons about 40 years ago, during one of his father's parties at his childhood home on Prescott Street, in the heart of St. John's, he said. His father, grandfather and his uncle played the accordion, and his dad would often have friends over to play music in his kitchen — a classic Newfoundland "kitchen party," Butler said,
Wanting to join in one night, Butler opened a kitchen drawer and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
He's been driving a cab for about 14 years — he currently works for Bugden's Taxi — but it is within the last four years that he has started to gain traction on social media, particularly after his daughter posted a video of him playing spoons to Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite."
Butler now has a solid clientele he knows and trusts, and he can all but choose who he picks up, he said. He works the night shift — all the better for booming tunes. He carries about five different sets of spoons in his taxi, demonstrating each set's unique sound.
He said he has always loved working with the public, ever since he sold newspapers at the shoeshine stand when he was a kid. "I'm a people person. I know people, but I got to know them even 10 times better since I drove a cab," Butler said. "Some people will get in my car and have a conversation and they opens up to me and they don't know why they did. I say, 'Because it's meant to be.'"
And despite the social media fame and the TV spot, he doesn't see himself as a celebrity — nor does his bank account, he joked. "I got 13 grandkids ... and they're all a stone's throw away from the house!" he said. "I'm broke!"
Butler says his episode of Canada's Got Talent, filmed in October, will air on April 9, which is his 39th wedding anniversary with his wife, Debbie. Other than that, Butler said he is sworn to secrecy about his experience on the show.
"It's amazing," he said. "It was an amazing experience up there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.
Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the water after a massive container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse and sending people and vehicles into the frigid water.
Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Twenty-two victims of the Russia concert hall attack that killed more than 130 people remain in serious condition in the hospital, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday, according to state news agency Tass. Two of them are children, it said.
More than a decade ago, the death of 600 migrants and refugees in two Mediterranean shipwrecks near Italian shores shocked the world and prompted the UN migration agency to start recording the number of people who died or went missing as they fled conflict, persecution or poverty to other countries.
The Manitoba government has agreed to pay $530 million to settle three class-action lawsuits over child welfare benefit payments in an agreement that plaintiffs say should send a message to other provinces.
It's been more than a month since an Orleans man was chased, shocked with a stun gun and beaten by Ottawa police officers in a case of mistaken identity. Ahead of Monday's Ottawa Police Board Services Board meeting, Chief Eric Stubbs addressed the incident, citing 'deep regret'.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to press ahead with Israel's offensive and blasted a UN Security Council resolution calling for a pause in the fighting, saying it had emboldened Hamas to reject a separate proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release.
More than a decade ago, the death of 600 migrants and refugees in two Mediterranean shipwrecks near Italian shores shocked the world and prompted the UN migration agency to start recording the number of people who died or went missing as they fled conflict, persecution or poverty to other countries.
Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the water after a massive container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse and sending people and vehicles into the frigid water.
Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.
Two young people who were diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis are supporting an expert panel's recommendation that Health Canada establish a standard dose for cannabis, saying it would help nudge people toward safer consumption.
New York City's celebrity owl Flaco was suffering from a severe pigeon-borne illness and high levels of rat poison when he crashed into a building and died last month, officials at the Bronx Zoo said Monday.
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the water after a massive container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse and sending people and vehicles into the frigid water.
Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.
Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the water after a massive container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse and sending people and vehicles into the frigid water.
With ongoing job action by Saskatchewan teachers and no end in sight to a contract dispute with the provincial government, some high school students in the province are worried graduation ceremonies could be cancelled.
The Government of Saskatchewan has given the "green light" to establish MRI services in Estevan. The decision comes after the province turned down a multi-million dollar private donation intended for the service late last year.
Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the water after a massive container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse and sending people and vehicles into the frigid water.
Rescuers are searching for at least seven people in the water after a massive container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse and sending people and vehicles into the frigid water.
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.