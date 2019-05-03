

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Lazarus Chigwandali, a Malawian street musician with albinism, was once lured into a car.

He was kidnapped, and the plan was to cut up his body and sell his parts to witch doctors, who would use them in potions thought to bring good luck.

It sounds surreal -- but it's the reality that people with albinism face in parts of Africa.

And though Chigwandali was one of the lucky ones to get away, others have died after being captured.

Chigwandal's life story is the centre of "Lazarus," the new short documentary playing at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Madonna is an executive producer.

Chigwandali's escape from his hard life has been music.

He finds joy and happiness in bringing his community together through his gift.