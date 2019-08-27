

The Associated Press





NEWARK, N.J. -- Winners of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

Video of the year: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Artist of the year: Ariana Grande

Song of the year: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott

Best new artist: Billie Eilish

Best collaboration: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Senorita"

Best group: BTS

Push artist of the year: Billie Eilish

Best pop: Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Best hip-hop: Cardi B, "Money"

Best R&B: Normani featuring 6lack, "Waves"

Best Latin: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Best dance: The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

Best rock: Panic! at the Disco, "High Hopes"

Best K-pop: BTS featuring Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Video for good: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Song of summer: Ariana Grande and Social House, "boyfriend"

Best power anthem: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Best direction: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Best editing: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Best visual effects: Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, "ME!"

Best art direction: Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Best choreography: Rosalia and J Balvin featuring El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Best cinematography: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Senorita"

Fashion Trailblazer Award: Marc Jacobs