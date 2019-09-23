

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Oprah Winfrey has selected Ta-Nehisi Coates' novel "The Water Dancer" as her next book club pick.

Winfrey announced her choice Monday, telling The Associated Press that his narrative about a slave had a power and complexity that reminded of her of the late Toni Morrison's "Beloved."

Coates' novel comes out this week, and is the first work of fiction by the author and journalist known for his award-winning "Between the World and Me."

Monday's announcement also marks the start of Winfrey's partnership with Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV Plus. An interview with Coates and Winfrey will air Nov. 1 on Apple TV Plus.

Winfrey began her club in 1996 and has helped made dozens of books into bestsellers, ranging from novels by William Faulkner to a memoir by Sidney Poitier.