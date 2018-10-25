

Punk icon Iggy Pop and "Star Trek" icon William Shatner team up on an unlikely recording of "Silent Night" for Shatner's upcoming Christmas album.

"Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album" is a 14-track LP in which Shatner is joined on Christmas hits by a variety of artists, including the likes of Henry Rollins, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Rick Wakeman of Yes, Brad Paisley and Judy Collins.

One of the most noteworthy duets is his rendition of "Silent Night" with Iggy Pop, to which Pop lends his baritone, while Shatner bookends the track with his trademark spoken-word narration.

The full "Shatner Claus" track listing follows:

1. "Jingle Bells" feat. Henry Rollins

2. "Blue Christmas" feat. Brad Paisley

3. "Little Drummer Boy" feat. Joe Louis Walker

4. "Winter Wonderland" feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle

5. "Twas The Night Before Christmas" feat. Mel Collins

6. "Run Rudolph Run" feat. Elliot Easton

7. "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" feat. Rick Wakeman

8. "Silver Bells" feat. Ian Anderson

9. "One For You, One For Me"

10. "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" feat. Billy Gibbons

11. "Silent Night" feat. Iggy Pop

12. "White Christmas" feat. Judy Collins

13. "Feliz Navidad" feat. Dani Bender

BONUS TRACK

14. "Jingle Bells" feat. Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version)

Shatner Claus is out Friday, October 26 on Cleopatra Records.