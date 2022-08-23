William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'

TORONTO -

William Shatner has been working through his bucket list lately.

The "Star Trek" alum says at 91 years old, he's still on a "search for the thrill."

Last year, he rocketed to space aboard a Jeff Bezos ship, an experience that magnified his view of the need for action on climate change. A few months earlier, he plunged into the depths of the ocean to swim with Tiger sharks for a documentary.

Shatner, who is appearing at Fan Expo Canada this week, says for him it all comes down to "watering the seeds of thought" which he hopes will inspire him to create.

He's presently got a running list of projects in development inspired by his experiences, including a new book called "Boldly Go" due in October and two upcoming documentaries on his life and artistic endeavours.

Shatner appears at Fan Expo in Toronto on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2022.