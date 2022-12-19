Will Smith, Kim Kardashian and 'Bennifer' dominated 2022 entertainment moments

This year has been full of moments to remember in the entertainment world, from the slap at the Oscars to the return of "Bennifer."

Sonia Mangat, a reporter with CTV's Etalk, has marked down all the moments that got Canadians and the world talking, most notably the infamous Oscars slap Will Smith gave Chris Rock in March 2022 before he won the Academy Award for best actor at the ceremony.

"It was for 'King Richard' that he (Will Smith) was nominated for… big speculation that he was going to win," Mangat told CTV's Your Morning on Monday. "I mean, this was a big ramp-up for Will Smith, it was going to be his biggest moment. But he stole that moment from himself."

Mangat also dives into the A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, their history together as "Bennifer" and why they dominated the headlines in 2022.

Canadian singer Celine Dion also made it into Mangat's top five moments after posting a heartbreaking Instagram video revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

